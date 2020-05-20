Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0005

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $262,715.66 and approximately $2,879.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.02211558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00068041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

