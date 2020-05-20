Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.07 on Wednesday, hitting $298.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,716. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

