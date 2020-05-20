Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Mcdonald’s worth $63,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,919,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,973. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.58. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.