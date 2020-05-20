McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MCK opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

