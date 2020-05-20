Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 10,519,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,709,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

