Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 856.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Meritage Homes by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

