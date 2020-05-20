Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Methanex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

