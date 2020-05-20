Metronome (MET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,375.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004500 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $18.94 and $5.60. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $13,375.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.02094897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00091116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00178188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,956,483 coins and its circulating supply is 10,479,809 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

