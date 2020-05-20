Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 816,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,139. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Shares of MTD traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $714.06. The stock had a trading volume of 142,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $703.29 and its 200 day moving average is $736.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

