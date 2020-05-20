Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Natixis Advisors L.P.’s Largest Position

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,499 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $341,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.27 and a 200-day moving average of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

