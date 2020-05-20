Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,069,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $168,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,855 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.