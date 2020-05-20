Milestone Scientific’s (MLSS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,409. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 565,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

