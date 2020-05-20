Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,338,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 388,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLR stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $310.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

