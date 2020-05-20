Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $5.67 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,232,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

