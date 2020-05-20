MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 441,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.33. The stock had a trading volume of 267,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,539. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.50. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,122,000 after buying an additional 822,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 192,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,307,000 after purchasing an additional 129,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.