Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of Moelis & Co worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 546,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 41.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 193,905 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 12.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 158.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 94.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,913,034.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,011,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $541,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,633.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,845 shares of company stock worth $7,602,431 over the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

