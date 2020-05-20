Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 6,919 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. 10,106,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

