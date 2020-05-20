Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,335,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,683,480. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

