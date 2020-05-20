Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lowered by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,034 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 7.0% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Moody’s worth $41,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,657 shares of company stock worth $18,759,715. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.27. 738,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,101. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.45.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

