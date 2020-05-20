Morgan Stanley Boosts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $90.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,669,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,113,358. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

