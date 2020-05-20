Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 8,895,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,764,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

