Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,091 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

