Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Motorola Solutions worth $84,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.37.

MSI traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.01. 49,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

