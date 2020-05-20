Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Update

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,920,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 16,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Mplx stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

