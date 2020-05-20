Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.97% of Natural Resource Partners worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Natural Resource Partners LP has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

