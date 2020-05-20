Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. 200,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,577. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,491.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock worth $10,197,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

