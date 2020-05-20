Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 34,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,928 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

