Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 459,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,857. The firm has a market cap of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.