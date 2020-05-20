NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Cfra

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cfra from $380.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTES. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.26.

Shares of NTES traded down $11.04 on Wednesday, reaching $384.65. The stock had a trading volume of 803,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average of $324.73. NetEase has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $399.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,318,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

