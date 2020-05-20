NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBSE. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 135,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, Director Eric I. Richman acquired 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $84,822.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,833 shares of company stock valued at $152,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.