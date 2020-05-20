Neutron (NTRN) Achieves Market Cap of $200,348.46

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $200,348.46 and $12.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000362 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

