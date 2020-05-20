New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,613 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13,802.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 172,111 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. 867,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

