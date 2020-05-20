New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,452,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 494,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,231,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,265,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,854,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

