New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 541,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,377. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.