New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $160.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.