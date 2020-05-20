New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 45,022 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,697 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

