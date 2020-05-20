New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 369,808 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Textron worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Textron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Textron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 106,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Textron by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.