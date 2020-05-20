New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SAP were worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

