New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,814 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.42% of Ingredion worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,933,000 after buying an additional 1,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $68,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 7,802.4% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Ingredion by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 266,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

