New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of Repligen worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $45,705,000. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Repligen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Repligen by 549.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $143.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $61,200.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,461.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,790 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,964. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

