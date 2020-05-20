New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

