New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,802,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,009,000 after purchasing an additional 482,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,217 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,360,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,764,000 after purchasing an additional 726,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

