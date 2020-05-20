New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.