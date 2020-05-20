New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

