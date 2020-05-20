New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.95 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Snap-on worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

