New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.57 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Duke Realty worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:DRE opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

