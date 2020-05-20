New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.73 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,320 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.