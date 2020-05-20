New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.28 Million Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Watsco worth $22,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 27.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $81,931,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

WSO stock opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $186.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

