New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,624 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of FLIR Systems worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 1,307,106 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 9,387.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 542,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 536,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 242,021 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 181,574 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLIR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

