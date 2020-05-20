New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of W. R. Berkley worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $5,182,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

